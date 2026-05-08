Adam Mondschein calls out Blake Lively for filing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, after settlement: ‘She hurt my friend’

It has finally ended with them – Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s highly publicised legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us has reportedly reached a settlement! However, even as attorneys from both sides issue statements on the resolution, Adam Mondschein has now spoken out, accusing Lively of harming Baldoni’s well-being amid the explosive fallout. Read more to find out what Adam Mondschein has to say about the It Ends With Us lawsuit.

Also Read | Blake Lively’s legal war with Justin Baldoni not over yet as she seeks damages from him

During the May 7 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Adam Mondschein – who portrayed Dr Dunbar in the 2024 film – admitted that he had “firm feelings” about the actions Blake Lively took following the movie’s release. He also opened up about how his close friend has been coping in the aftermath of the legal settlement, while reflecting on the emotional toll the controversy allegedly took on Baldoni and his family.

Adam Mondschein accuses Blake Lively of hurting his friend Following the settlement in the It Ends With Us legal dispute, actor Adam Mondschein has publicly voiced his support for filmmaker and actor Justin Baldoni. While Mondschein said he sympathised with Lively, he made it clear that he did not agree with the actions she allegedly took against Baldoni in the aftermath of the film’s release.

He said, “I feel sorry for (Lively) ultimately. I can’t imagine what it must be like to be inside of her mind. I have very firm feelings about the actions that she took and she hurt my friend and has been hurting my friend.”

According to Page Six, the actor also spoke highly of Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath, describing the two as compassionate people who are deeply committed to telling meaningful stories. He explained that they were genuinely kind people who were not driven by the typical Hollywood mindset. Instead, he said they were passionate about creating films with heart – projects that could help others and be of meaningful service – which, according to him, was the reason they entered the industry in the first place.

How is Justin Baldoni feeling after the settlement? Reflecting on Baldoni’s emotional state following the settlement, Mondschein shared that he had been feeling “overwhelmed” and was deeply affected by the intensely public nature of the controversy. He also revealed that the ongoing drama took a heavy toll on Baldoni’s family, who, according to him, were unwillingly pulled into the public scrutiny surrounding the scandal.

He highlighted, “I think the burden that this is on the family, the taxing, like how they were dragged into the public…It is unbearable when someone misjudges you, when someone takes you out of context, when someone takes what you have built…I believe Baldoni partly wanted it to go to trial so he could tell his story.”

About the It Ends With Us legal battle Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle first erupted in 2024, when Lively filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her during the filming of It Ends With Us. Baldoni denied the allegations at the time and later responded by filing a countersuit of his own.

The recent settlement and statements issued by both sides come just weeks before the case was expected to head to trial. Earlier, in April 2025, the court had thrown out several of Lively’s sexual harassment claims. Then after a few months, in June 2025, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni’s defamation and extortion lawsuit. However, her retaliation-related allegations were still set to proceed to trial – a development that could have posed serious reputational and legal consequences for Baldoni.