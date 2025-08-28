Anne Hathaway makes a graceful recovery as she falls on stairs at The Devil Wears Prada 2 sets

Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway fell down a flight of stairs while filming a scene for The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York when her heel snapped. But instead of fussing over the mishap, she laughed it off and carried on with the shoot. Anne Hathaway has been shooting for The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York.

Anne Hathaway takes tumble on broken heel

Hathaway, 42, had a minor mishap while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 when she tumbled down a stoop after her heel broke off. Several images and videos capturing the accident have surfaced on social media.

In the images, Hathaway is seen dressed for the scene in a knee-length black pleated skirt and a sheer plaid top layered over a black tank, paired with black silver-studded strappy heels and shades.

Based on the video from the moment, it seems like it was an accident and not part of the script. The actor landed on her bottom, with one leg awkwardly tucked beneath her, as her hair fell over her face.

Hathaway was seen getting back on her feet quickly, throwing her hands in the air, and saying, “I’m fine!” holding up half of a bagel in her hand and smiling.

She was spotted getting up from the fall and hugging the crew members, moving on with the shoot. It seemed that the heel of her shoe broke, causing her to fall.

Several photos captured Hathaway grinning as she leaned on a crew member, still wearing her broken shoe. Another showed her hobbling down the street with their support.

More about Devil Wears Prada 2

Set to release on May 1, 2026, the sequel is once again directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It will see Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles as Andy, Miranda, Emily and Nigel. They’ll be joined by a few newcomers, too, including Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Rachel Bloom and Simone Ashley.

The original film was based on author Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel about a young woman's nightmarish experience working at a fashion magazine. The film ended with Miranda sticking to Runway Magazine, even though it meant her personal assistant, Andy (Anne), quitting the job. The film was a huge commercial success, earning $326.7 million worldwide. Several behind-the-scenes photos from the cast's shoot in New York have made their way to social media, generating immense buzz and excitement among fans.