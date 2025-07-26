When Miranda met Andy! Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway spotted shooting together for The Devil Wears Prada sequel

The marketing team working the scene for The Devil Wears Prada sequel is clearly working overtime! Spotted! Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway shoot for The Devil Wears Prada 2 together in New York City (Photo: X)

The sequel the rom com crowd has been waiting on for over 2 decades kept surging in and out of headlines earlier this year with a proper confirmation being dropped in May. It proceeded to go into production as the calendar turned to July and since then the streets of New York City have become (a) ‘R’unway — pun intended.

Anne Hathaway won fans’ hearts for the millionth time when she recorded herself getting ready to head to work for Devil Wears Prada 2, in a cerulean blue sweater nonetheless!

Now while everyone thought that’s all the intel they’d have till the film storms theatres way down the line, Anne has been having quite some fun on her Instagram, even sharing her first ever look stepping back into her Andy Sachs era, though the fit choice feels like Miranda Priestly’s sartorial training from the original film has stuck with her (character).

Soon enough, she was seen flitting through the streets of NYC, reminiscent of her early Runway days. A casual trench fit stopping a fleet of traffic also made its way to the Internet till it stood completely upstaged by — no points for guessing — Meryl Streep’s Miranda! Dress in lavender, tan, beige and the character’s trade mark layered white crop bob, it’s safe to say Miranda’s first sighting from the film completely upstaged Andy’s.

Now if you thought your little heart stuck in the hallways of Runway from back in 2006 couldn’t take it anymore, there’s now a shot of Miranda and Andy, erm, we mean Meryl and Anne, shooting together! And of course, the snap is giving us…everything.

Miranda is poised is her red bowed heels, a casual white blouse and a slim fit black skirt with a light beige trench for layering. The shell-rimmed sunnies add a chic finish. Andy on the other hand is giving updated rich b*tch millennial energy in her perfectly fitted wide leg white pants and an oversized white t-shirt — with a train nonetheless! White pumps, chunky neck pieces and rimmed sunnies complete the look. Both are being directed to position in the shot that’s now going viral and it throws up a host of questions.

Have Miranda and Andy reunited back at Runway? Is Runway even part of the narrative? Are they finally equal in social stature?

We can hardly wait to have these questions answered!

Besides Anne and Meryl, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci will also be returning to reprise their respective roles of Emily and Nigel in the sequel. Kenneth Branagh has been roped in to play Miranda’s husband with Patrick Bremmall locked in to play Andy’s love interest.

The supporting cast too has expanded with the likes of Lucy Liu, Justin Theurox, BJ Novak and Pauline Chalamet have been brought on for undisclosed roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is eyeing a May Day release next year.