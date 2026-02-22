BAFTA Awards 2026: How and when Indian fans can watch the ceremony, where Alia Bhatt will present an award

The award ceremony will also see the first performance outside the US of Golden from Kpop Demon Hunters, sung by Jae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. Meanwhile, Jessie Ware will cover one of Barbara Streisand’s songs during the In Memoriam section.

For viewers in India, the ceremony will be streamed live on SonyLIV and on the official YouTube channel of the British Academy Film Awards. With the event set to kick off at around 7 pm GMT in London, audiences in India can tune in during the early hours of Monday, February 23, with the telecast expected to begin at approximately 12:30 am IST.

Organised by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the annual ceremony will be held on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with Alan Cumming on hosting duties for the first time. Alia will be attending the ceremony as one of the presenters, taking the stage to hand over an award at the star-studded event.

Awards season is heating up, and all eyes are now on the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards ( BAFTA 2026). The ceremony is ready to serve a heady mix of star power, fashion moments, and cinematic glory, with Alia Bhatt set to add a desi sparkle to the global event. The best part? Fans won’t have to miss a second of the action, as the ceremony can be watched live from home.

Who all are nominated At the 79th BAFTA Awards, Paul Thomas Anderson’s political satire One Battle After Another leads the nominations with 14 nods. Ryan Coogler’s historical horror Sinners follows with 13 nominations, which is the most ever for a film directed by a Black filmmaker in BAFTA history.

One Battle After Another has been nominated in major categories such as Best Film, Director and Adapted Screenplay. The 14 nominations is the second-highest haul recorded by a film after Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi, which landed 16 in 1983.

Sinners’ haul includes Best Director and Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler. Michael B. Jordan is in the race to pick his first BAFTA as he is nominated in the Best Actor category.

Hamnet and Marty Supreme are nominated in 11 categories. Frankenstein and Sentimental Value both got eight nominations, while I Swear got five nominations.

For the Best Director award, Yorgos Lanthimos for Bugonia, Chloé Zhao for Hamnet, Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme, Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another, Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value, and Ryan Coogler for Sinners are in the race.

When it comes to the Leading Actress accolade, Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) and Emma Stone (Bugonia) are nominated.

In the Leading Actor category, Robert Aramayo (I Swear), Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia) are in the race to pick up the award.

Odessa A’zion (Marty Supreme), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners), Carey Mulligan (The Ballad of Wallis Island) and Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) and Emily Watson (Hamnet) are vying for the Supporting Actress award.

The nominations for Supporting Actor include Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Paul Mescal (Hamnet), Peter Mullan (I Swear), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) and Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value).