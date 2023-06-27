Barbie’s Dream House is available to rent on Airbnb, with host Ryan Gosling as Ken; fans say ‘I am moving in’

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is one of the most awaited films of the year. Ahead of the film's release on July 21, the promotions for the film have taken an interesting turn where a pink Barbie dream house has appeared in Malibu where fans can officially rent the house on Airbnb. To top it all, reports also add that the house will also be hosted by none other than Barbie's forever aide Ken, played by Ryan Gosling. (Also read: ‘Are you joking?’: Margot Robbie reveals how thrilled she was when Greta Gerwig told her about ‘Barbie Girl’ remix) Ryan Gosling will host a Barbie Dream house in Malibu available on Airbnb for selected fans.

Barbie dream house pictures

Pictures of the pink Barbie dream house went viral on social media, where fans reacted to the out-of-the-blue marketing strategy of the film with enthusiastic response. The pictures detail a two-storey building complete with pink walls and a swimming pool- which can be accessed with a channel right from the first floor balcony.

How can fans book?

According to a report by Variety, bookings will open from July 17 at 10 a.m. PT for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests. They can request to book Ken’s room in Barbie’s Dream House at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. The guests selected in the Barbie-inspired dream house will stay at the pink mansion in Malibu on July 21 and July 22, free of charge, and will be able to indulge in the opportunity to look at a number of things but from the perspective of Ken. They will be able to go through Ken’s wardrobe, plus learn line dancing on the outdoor disco floor, and participate in a “beach off” by the infinity pool and will also be able to take home an exclusive piece of the Kendom, including a set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards.

Press Release

The press release stated, via Ken: “We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them. But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside this one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs.” The report also states that with the date of the release, Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to an organization named Save the Children, which will be providing learning resources and support to children, families and communities in support of girls’ confidence.

Fan reactions

Fans had a meltdown at the sight of the house and added to the comments on Twitter. "TIME’s Person of the Year is the Barbie marketing team," said one. A second comment read, "i need someone who loves me enough to do book us a stay here." "Babe wake up new bucket list vacay just dropped," said another. "I will be moving in." stated one fan.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell. It is set to release on July 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON