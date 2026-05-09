Bella Vaughn and Hunter Johnson engaged- 5 things to know about TLC's Unexpected couple
TLC's Unexpected stars Bella Vaughn, 16, and Hunter Johnson, 14, are now engaged.
TLC's Unexpected stars Bella Vaughn and Hunter Johnson are now officially engaged. Bella, who is 16 has announced the news on May 6 by sharing a slideshow on TikTok and Instagram showing off her new engagement ring, with the caption reading, "Now the best thing about my left hand… is a ring on it from the right man." The announcement quickly went viral, according to TMZ.
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Bella Vaughn, Hunter Johnson engagement: 5 things to know
- The engagement ring Bella showed off was a square-shaped diamond with a gold band, and it replaced the promise ring she had previously been wearing. In one of the photos, a tiny hand which is believed to belong to their baby son, Wes could be seen touching the ring, as per People.
- Bella is currently 16 years old and Hunter is just 14 which makes this engagement one of the most talked-about stories surrounding the show. According to the show's timeline, Hunter was only 12 years old when Bella became pregnant.
- The two are currently featured on Season 7 of Unexpected, which follows teenage pregnancies and parenthood. The season documents the birth of their son Wes and their journey as young parents.
- Hunter was only 12 years old when Bella became pregnant, and Bella later gave birth to their son Wes at age 15, as per Parade.
- The engagement comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the couple and the show. A preview clip of the show that went viral recently showed Bella telling her mother that she and Hunter had sex just four days after giving birth, which prompted strong reactions from viewers, with many calling for TLC to cancel the show.
Also Read: Was 'Unexpected' star Bella Vaughn's mom Falen arrested for assaulting cop? Here's what we know
According to the reports of TMZ as cited by Parade, Bella's mother, Falen Vaughn was arrested on April 20 on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct. However, her attorney told TMZ that she denies any wrongdoing and plans to plead not guilty.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More