Betsy Arakawa put Gene Hackman on a ‘strict diet’ before their tragic deaths: Report

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 28, 2025 07:13 PM IST

Due to his wife Betsy Arakawa's strict dietary rules, Gene Hackman could only cheat on his diet when out golfing

Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, put the veteran actor on a “strict diet” before their tragic deaths, TMZ reported. The couple was found dead aged 95 and 63, along with their beloved dog, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday. A longtime friend and business partner has now revealed how the classical pianist made sure the Superman star maintained healthy eating habits.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead on February 26.(AP)
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead on February 26.(AP)

Gene Hackman's friend reveals actor's wife Betsy Arakawa put him on a ‘strict diet’ before their tragic deaths

Doug Lanham, a close friend of Hackman, told the outlet that Arakawa demanded his husband follow a strict diet. The Behind Enemy Lines actor could only cheat on his diet when out golfing. Notably, the Hollywood veteran owned a bar and bistro for years.

Hackman and Lanham became business partners when the former expressed interest in the restaurant industry after meeting the latter. The Heist actor eventually became a co-owner of Lanham's Jinja Bar & Bistro.

However, Hackman withdrew ownership nearly seven years ago after selling off his stake for a “tidy profit,” Lanham told the outlet. Following his exit from the food business, the Runaway Jury star often stopped by the bistro for a meal.

Lanham explained that because of Arakawa's strict dietary rules, Hackman refrained from ordering heavy like a “big steak.” Instead, he opted for either the halibut or rice-paper salmon. During his visits, the actor generously picked up “the tab for a few lucky customers.”

Hackman was also responsible for all the artwork at the bistro. Lanham also recalled the actor's “dumb little tricks,” such as putting his finger behind Lanham's back and telling him to “reach for the stars.”

