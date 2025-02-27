Who was Betsy Arakawa? All about Gene Hackman's wife

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, his wife of 34 years, were found dead at their New Mexico home on Wednesday. They were 95 and 63 at the time. The couple had died along with their dog, reported the Santa Fe New Mexican, citing County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who said there was no immediate indication of foul play. The cause of their deaths has yet to be revealed. Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(AP)

“We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail. This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor,” the authorities said of their deaths, per Yahoo! News. They are survived by Hackman's children from his ex-wife.

Who was Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa?

Arakawa was a classical pianist who tied the knot with Hackman in 1991. While very little is known about her, she was reportedly born in Hawaii in the early '60s. She and her famous husband, best known for his roles in The French Connection and Unforgiven, stayed away from the spotlight in the years before they passed away.

The couple began dating in the mid-'80s after meeting at a gym in California. Arakawa worked at the gym part-time while pursuing a career in music, per People. She was a stepmother to Hackman's three kids: son Christopher Allen and daughters Leslie Anne and Elizabeth Jean, whom he shared with Faye Maltese.

Arakawa had helped design her and Hackman's Santa Fe home, where they had settled in 1990. The same year, their house was featured in Architectural Digest. “We bought a few things in Santa Fe. Other things came from auctions in New York, an antiques shop in Germany that Betsy and I found, and from Los Angeles. It's a nice combination of soft southwestern pieces and hard-edged antiques,” the Golden Globe winner said of furnishing his home at the time.