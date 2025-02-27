Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Oscar winner Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa found dead with their dog at New Mexico home

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 27, 2025 02:30 PM IST

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakwa were found dead with their dog at their home on Thursday, New Mexico authorities confirmed.

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman has died at the age of 95. According to reports, the veteran actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their home in New Mexico's Santa Fe on Thursday.

Gene Hackman with his wife Betsy Arakawa
Gene Hackman with his wife Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakwa's deaths

Santa Fe Sherriff's Office told Sky News: "We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time." The report stated that the couple died along with their dog. No cause of death has been revealed by the authorities so far. Reuters reported that the local police were not immediately available for comment.

Gene Hackman had been retired from acting for two decades and lived in New Mexico with his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, who was a classical pianist.

Gene Hackman's legendary career

Gene Hackman was an intense character actor who won Academy Awards for the violent 1971 drug saga The French Connection and the 1992 western Unforgiven. One of the rare Hollywood stars to get critical acclaim in independent films and appear in blockbusters, to a generation, he was also known for playing Lex Luthor in the original Superman films starring Christopher Reeve.

The former Marine appeared in more than 80 films, as well as on television and the stage, during a lengthy career that started in the early 1960s. Apart from his two Oscars, he also won two BAFTA Awards and four Golden Globes. He retired from acting in 2004 with Welcome to Mooseport being his final screen appearance

Gene Hackman was married twice and had three children. His first marriage to Faye Maltese lasted 30 years from 1956 to 86. Hackman married Arakawa in 1991. Before his film career, he had served in the United States Marine Corps for four years from 1947-51.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On