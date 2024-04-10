US tabloid called out for 'stalking' Gene Hackman, netizens are furious

New York Post has come under fire for a recent article and a corresponding video of Gene Hackman. Following his retirement from acting, the two-time Academy Award winner has stayed away from the limelight. Hackman, 94, whose career has spanned over six decades, is famous for his roles in The French Connection, Superman (1978), and Unforgiven. While he is mostly reclusive, Hackman was spotted at a gas station in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Friday, April 5. Social media erupts as US tabloid records Gene Hackman at a gas station in New Mexico amid rare outing

Netizens left furious over footage of Gene Hackman's rare outing

Shortly after the video of Hackman's rare outing went viral, netizens blasted the NY Post for allegedly “stalking” the retired actor. Social media users also called out the US tabloid for claiming that the Hoosiers star wore a “nearly identical outfit from weeks earlier.” The article also noted that “despite being in his ninth decade, he [Hackman] didn’t appear to use a cane while running errands.”

One user posted the video, originally shared by the outlet, on X, formerly Twitter, along with the message, "French Connection legend Gene Hackman gets dragged by tabloids for looking "scruffy" in public. He's 94, and was getting fuel & a coffee at a gas station. Think the guy deserves some slack..."

Another user expressed, “Gene Hackman is trending because he was filmed getting coffee & some petrol whilst wearing casual attire that some people don’t approve of. He’s a 94 yo RETIRED Hollywood actor who’s paid his dues to the press. Quit stalking him!”

Several others chimed in to share their thoughts, as one wrote in agreement, “Give this legend a break. How would you look at 94? At least he cannstill walk to a gas station and get himself a coffee. So he is still mentally capable to walk around. At that age I wouldn’t care how I look.”

Meanwhile, another wrote while namecalling the outlet, “The NYP stalking Gene Hackman and commenting on his clothes is just weird, but I for one am glad he is still alive and kicking - and enjoying his retirement. For me, it's always a toss up between him and Jack Nicholson as the greatest movie actor of all time.”