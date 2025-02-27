Did Gene Hackman and wife die of carbon monoxide poisoning? Internet speculates after couple found dead in New Mexico

Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead at their New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The cause of death is currently unknown, but Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed that no foul play is suspected. Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in June 1993. (File Photo/ AP)

On social media, many users quickly speculated that carbon monoxide poisoning could be the cause.

“Gene Hackman. Rest in peace legend. An all-time great. Mississippi Burning, Superman, Unforgiven, Crimson Tide, Enemy of the State, etc. They're saying no foul play so probably has to be carbon monoxide poisoning...?” one person speculated on X.

Another wrote, “RIP Gene Hackman. Given what has come out so far I'm going to assume it was carbon monoxide or other gas leak. Stay safe in your house!”

A third person commented, “Everyone is asking why the dog if there’s no foul place suspected, and the only thing I can think of off the top of my head is carbon monoxide or self deletion by leaving the gas on or something.”

Another X user speculated, “They say no foul play, if 2 people and a dog died it sounds like carbon monoxide poisoning. My cousin’s aunt (other side of fam) died because she thought her car was off & her garage was attached to her house. Gene Hackman was a great actor, condolences to his and her family.”

Also Read: Gene Hackman children: Who are Christopher, Elizabeth and Leslie?

Carbon monoxide poisoning cases in New Mexico -

According to New Mexico Poison Control, carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is more common during the winter months, as people tend to rely on heaters and furnaces for warmth. The New Mexico Department of Health reported 73 carbon monoxide-related deaths in the state between 2017 and 2021.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning should get fresh air immediately. The University of New Mexico recommends opening doors and windows, turning off fuel-burning appliances, and evacuating the building.