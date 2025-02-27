Menu Explore
Gene Hackman children: Who are Christopher, Elizabeth and Leslie?

ByBhavika Rathore, hindustantimes.com
Feb 27, 2025 02:57 PM IST

Gene Hackamn's children, Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie, all maintained low profiles away from public attention.

Gene Hackman, the legendary actor known for his iconic roles in films like The French Connection and Unforgiven, was married to his first wife, Faye Maltese, from 1956 to 1986. During this time, they had three children: son Christopher and daughters Elizabeth and Leslie.
While Christopher maintained a relatively low profile, Elizabeth and Leslie pursued their own paths outside of the spotlight. Elizabeth, the oldest, worked in various capacities, though she too remained out of the public eye. Leslie, like her siblings, largely stayed out of the media, leading private lives away from the fame associated with their father.

Legendary actor Gene Hackman was married to Faye Maltese for 30 years, during which they had three children. His daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie, and son Christopher. (Photo by HECTOR MATA / AFP)(AFP)
Legendary actor Gene Hackman was married to Faye Maltese for 30 years, during which they had three children. His daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie, and son Christopher. (Photo by HECTOR MATA / AFP)(AFP)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
