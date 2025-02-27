Gene Hackman children: Who are Christopher, Elizabeth and Leslie?

Gene Hackman, the legendary actor known for his iconic roles in films like The French Connection and Unforgiven, was married to his first wife, Faye Maltese, from 1956 to 1986. During this time, they had three children: son Christopher and daughters Elizabeth and Leslie.

While Christopher maintained a relatively low profile, Elizabeth and Leslie pursued their own paths outside of the spotlight. Elizabeth, the oldest, worked in various capacities, though she too remained out of the public eye. Leslie, like her siblings, largely stayed out of the media, leading private lives away from the fame associated with their father.

