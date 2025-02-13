A suspected carbon monoxide leak at a Kittery, Maine, day care led to the hospitalisation of several people on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Authorities responded swiftly to Building Blocks Learning Center after receiving reports of potential exposure. While no fatalities or severe injuries have been reported, the incident raises concerns about carbon monoxide safety in public spaces. the total number of Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district has now reached 75. (HT Photo’)

Suspected Carbon monoxide leak at Maine Day Care

According to PEOPLE, at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET, local police received a call regarding a potential carbon monoxide leak at the facility. At the time, 27 children and 10 staff members were inside. Emergency responders, including the Kittery Fire Department, Stewart’s Ambulance, and Kittery Police Department, rushed to the scene, with additional units called in for support.

Reports on Hospitalisations

Officials initially reported that seven individuals were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. However, Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire later confirmed that it had received 11 patients, including seven children and four adults. Authorities have not clarified whether all hospitalised individuals were children.

Following the incident, children who were not hospitalized were safely reunited with their parents outside the day care center. Meanwhile, the Maine State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation into the cause of the suspected leak.

The dangers of Carbon Monoxide

According to the Cleveland Clinic cited by The Independent, carbon monoxide poisoning is responsible for over 400 deaths in the U.S. each year and sends approximately 100,000 people to emergency rooms annually. The gas, which is odorless and invisible, is produced by burning fuels such as gasoline, wood, and natural gas. Without proper ventilation, exposure can lead to severe symptoms, including “headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and even death.”

Building Blocks Learning Center has yet to comment on the incident. The Maine State Fire Marshal continues to investigate, and further details are expected as officials determine the exact cause of the suspected leak.