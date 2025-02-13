Elon Musk has been sleeping ‘on the floor’ of his EEOB Gov office near the White House: Report

Elon Musk has reportedly been sleeping on the floor of his government office, located just steps from the White House and President Donald Trump, according to two Republican sources close to him, reports PEOPLE. Since taking on the role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, the 53-year-old entrepreneur has been working out of an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB). US President Donald Trump speaks next to Elon Musk and X Æ A-12, Musk's son, in the Oval Office of the White House. (REUTERS)

Elon Musk working in the heart of Washington

The EEOB, which houses various agencies within the Executive Office of the President, is part of the White House compound and sits directly across from the West Wing. This prime location places Musk mere steps away from the center of American political power.

One source told PEOPLE that Musk has been “holed up” in his “DOGE office space” recently, adding that he’s been “sleeping on a couch and sometimes the floor.”

The same source emphasised that the EEOB comes with “great amenities, including a cafeteria and bowling alley.” They noted that sleeping where you work isn’t entirely unheard of in Washington, explaining that some House members “sleep in their offices and shower in the House gym.”

Another source who too confirmed that Musk has been sleeping on the floor of the EEOB while in Washington and added that he divides his time by staying at Mar-a-Lago whenever he and President Trump are in Florida. Additional Palm Beach sources have previously told PEOPLE that the Tesla CEO was residing at Mar-a-Lago at least part-time between the presidential election and inauguration, assisting Trump with the White House transition.

Musk isn’t new to unconventional sleeping habits. He has openly discussed living in a Tesla factory for three years. During that period, he slept in various spots, including on a couch, on the floor under his desk, and even in a tent on the factory roof even treating the factory as his primary residence.

Musk's family presence at the Office

The source also added that Musk’s 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii—whom he shares with singer Grimes—is “around quite a bit” in the EEOB. This might not be surprising since the Space X CEO always carries one of his kids to every political events and high-profile gathering.

While it’s unclear if the boy also sleeps there, X Æ A-Xii was recently seen beside Musk and Trump at an Oval Office press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Later, the mother of his three kids Grimes blasted her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk for bringing their four-year-old son, X AE A-XII, to a press event. The Canadian singer condemned what she saw as a lack of “decorum” in U.S. politics, despite her own concerns about potentially being “literally deported.”

The singer responded to a social media post of her kid's picture and said, “He should not be in public like this,” and admitted she was unaware of the situation until the comment. “I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh.”

Her reaction resonated with many users on X, with some questioning whether Musk was using their son as a “prop” for publicity. Others expressed unease over the child being in the middle of political events.

One user asked, “Is there anything you can do?” while another pointed out, “It is quite disturbing that he uses X in that way. Trump seems to be getting annoyed too, not good for the kid to be in the middle of all this chaos