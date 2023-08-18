Britney Spears attacked Sam Asghari while he slept, left him with a black eye: Report

Sam Asghari reportedly accused Britney Spears of violently attacking him while he was sleeping, giving him a black eye. This report comes after he reportedly filed for divorce from the singer. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019 (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sources told TMZ that Sam “frequently complained” that Britney became physical during their relationship. As per an insider, they were involved in multiple fights where security had to intervene. For the alleged attack in question, however, no security was involved.

Sam reportedly claimed that he was sleeping when Britney “flew off the handle and began punching him” earlier this year. This was around the time Sam was spotted with what appeared to be a black eye and bite marks on his arm.

Sam was reportedly “concerned” because had a fascination with knives and had them all around the house, including in their bedroom. The insider said that Britney “was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.” Sam, on the other hand, was afraid because his wife would “fly off the handle” at minor issues.

‘I wish her the best always’

Sam broke his silence after reports of the two heading for a divorce surfaced. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Sam wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, August 17. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he continued, adding “sh** happens.” Sam said that “asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic],” so he asks “everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Britney is now preparing to publish her memoir, ‘The Woman in Me,’ in October. The website britneybook.com says of the memoir, “The Woman in Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

