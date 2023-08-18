‘I wish her the best always’: Sam Asghari breaks silence after filing for divorce from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has spoken out amid reports of his divorce from Britney Spears. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019 (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Sam wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, August 17. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he continued, adding “sh** happens.” Sam said that “asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic],” so he asks “everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

(samasghari/Instagram)

Britney Spears’ third marriage ends with her divorce from Sam Asghari

Britney and Sam got married last year at the former’s home in Thousand Oaks, California. The event was intimate but star-studded, with celebrities including Paris Hilton, Madonna and Drew Barrymore in attendance. With Britney’s divorce from Sam, her third marriage ends.

Britney married her childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in Las Vegas in 2004 before it was annulled. Jason tried crashing Britney’s wedding with Sam, and was previously also seen participating in the pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol in Washington DC in January 2021. He was subsequently charged with trespassing, vandalism and two counts of battery.

Britney then married rapper Kevin Federline, and their marriage lasted from 2004 to 2007. Kevin and Britney share two children, Jayden James and Sean Preston, who are under the sole custody of Kevin.

Britney is now preparing to publish her memoir, ‘The Woman in Me,’ in October. The website britneybook.com says of the memoir, “The Woman in Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON