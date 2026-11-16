Los Angeles, Actor Chris Pratt said it would be "awesome" to reunite with director James Gunn for a fourth instalment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. Chris Pratt says he would love to reunite with James Gunn for fourth 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Gunn, who recently left DC Studios as its CEO, wrote and directed the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy", followed by 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and 2023's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3".

When asked about the possibility of making another film, Pratt said he would love to reunite with the filmmaker for a fourth instalment.

"That would be awesome. I love working with James. He's the man," the actor said in an interview with Moviezine.

"I haven't had a chance to speak with him since that news came out yesterday…. It's always tough because anytime something like this comes up, it could always become a headline," he added.

The actor praised Gunn for directing all three films in the Marvel franchise, noting how rare it is for a filmmaker to helm every instalment of a franchise.

"All I'll say is I love James. He directed all three movies, and that's pretty rare… so if he wanted to come back and bring it back, I would love that," the 47-year-old said.

Pratt starred as Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, across six Marvel films: 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," "Thor: Love and Thunder," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Pratt's comments come after Gunn and his co-head Peter Safran stepped down from their leadership roles at DC Studios after four years.

Marvel Studios veteran Jeremy Latchan has been named the new president and chief creative officer of the studios.

Pratt's upcoming project includes the feature film "Way of the Warrior Kid", set to premiere globally on Apple TV on November 25.

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