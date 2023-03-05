Chris Rock on Will Smith's Oscars slap in Netflix special: ‘I’m not a victim baby, you will never see me on Oprah...'

After the slapgate controversy at last year's Oscars ceremony involving Will Smith, comedian-actor Chris Rock opened up about the incident in his Netflix special, Selective Outrage, on Saturday. Chris Rock roasted Will Smith in the show and addressed the incident, adding that he is not going to play a victim. "You will never see it. Never gonna happen," he said. (Also read: Will Smith brings up his infamous Oscars slap controversy in new TikTok video. Watch)

On March 27, at the night of the Academy Awards, host Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, saying that he couldn't wait to see her star in GI Jane 2, alluding to her shaved head. Will then responded to the joke by going on stage and slapping him. Later that night, he made an emotional speech upon winning Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard. Later, Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock for his outburst and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. He was also banned from Oscars for ten years.

Addressing the controversy in his Netflix special, Chris said, "You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Will Smith. Everybody knows. Everybody f****** knows. I got smacked like a year ago… and people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears... I’m not a victim baby, you will never see me on Oprah or Gayle [King] crying. You will never see it… It’s never going to happen. F**k that s**t, I took that s**t like [Manny] Pacquiao... Will Smith is significantly bigger than me, we are not the same size. Will Smith does movies with his shirt off. You’ve never seen me do a movie with my shirt off. If I’m in a movie getting open heart surgery, I got on a sweater. Will Smith played Muhammad Ali in a movie, you think I auditioned for that part? I played Pookie in ‘New Jack City.’ I played a piece of corn in ‘Pootie Tang’. Even in animation this motherf**ker’s bigger. I’m a zebra, he’s a shark." Chris further added that he earlier he loved Will Smith and rooted for his films but now he watched Emancipation, Will's latest release just to "see him get whooped.”

Recently, the president of the Oscars addressed the star-studded audience at the nominees luncheon about the Academy's response after slapgate incident last year as "inadequate." The Oscars are also planning to keep a 'crisis team' in place for this year's ceremony on March 13.