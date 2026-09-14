By Meriam Telhig

Cynthia Erivo hopes ‘Prima Facie’ sparks conversations about sexual violence

TORONTO, Sept 13 - Actor Cynthia Erivo hopes “Prima Facie,” the film adaptation of Suzie Miller's acclaimed play examining consent, sexual violence and the challenges of pursuing justice through the British legal system, will spark conversations that lead to meaningful change.

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"Things can feel like they're permanent if no one does anything to shift or change them," Erivo told Reuters ahead of the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

"The more we talk about it, the more we see it for what it is, the easier it will become for us to change things."

"Wicked" star Erivo plays Tessa, a successful criminal defense barrister whose life is turned upside down after she is sexually assaulted by a male colleague. Forced to navigate the legal system from the perspective of a survivor, she confronts the barriers victims face in seeking justice and the difficulties of proving rape in court.

Erivo praised co-star Daniel Ings for taking on a challenging role, saying male actors can help ensure such stories continue to be told.

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{{^usCountry}} "When someone like Daniel is brave enough to come forward and say, 'Yeah, I'm going to play this role and we're going to tell this story together,' it means we have one more chance to tell this story," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When someone like Daniel is brave enough to come forward and say, 'Yeah, I'm going to play this role and we're going to tell this story together,' it means we have one more chance to tell this story," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Director Susanna White said adapting the award-winning play for the screen initially felt daunting.

"Of course, it's intimidating when the play has been so successful ... but as soon as I started talking to Suzie, I knew we were partners."

Miller, who also wrote the screenplay, said she hopes the film encourages conversations around consent and accountability.

"Our aim is it starts conversations," she said. "And also to enlist men into saying you also have a role because this is a male problem, and you need to be mentors to young men to explain the nuance of consent and sexuality."

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Ings said the film's themes were part of what drew him to the project.

"It was super daunting. But if none of the boys are willing to go there, then you cannot tell the story."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.