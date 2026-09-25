* Actors Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway also star in film

Dakota Johnson says thriller 'Verity' puts truth and trust to the test, much like real life

* Adapted from Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel

* Director says he wanted to make mainstream film that trusted audiences to engage with uncomfortable ideas

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By Francesca Halliwell

LONDON, Sept 24 - Psychological thriller "Verity" taps into the real-world challenge of knowing what's true and who to trust, actor Dakota Johnson said at the film's UK premiere on Thursday.

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, the film follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, played by Johnson, who is hired to complete a series of books for renowned author Verity Crawford after an accident leaves her unable to write.

The assignment draws Lowen into the Crawford family's secluded estate, where she uncovers what appears to be Verity's autobiographical manuscript. As its unsettling secrets unfold, the line between truth and deception begins to blur.

"It's so thrilling, it's so sexy," Johnson said. "You are constantly trying to figure out what the truth is and who the good people are and who the bad people are. It's kind of a lot like life."

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{{^usCountry}} The adaptation is the latest of Hoover's novels to reach the big screen, following the attention generated by Justin Baldoni's "It Ends With Us". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The adaptation is the latest of Hoover's novels to reach the big screen, following the attention generated by Justin Baldoni's "It Ends With Us". {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Michael Showalter, the film stars Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway as Verity and Josh Hartnett as her husband, Jeremy.

"The Big Sick" director said he was captivated by the darkly seductive allure Hoover created. "It felt like this very glamorous, hypnotic, inviting world that I wanted to lose myself into, but also very scary and suspenseful," he said.

For Hartnett, the film's refusal to provide straightforward answers drew him to the project. "What I love about this story is that it's kind of a choose-your-own-adventure about who is the villain," the "Oppenheimer" actor said, adding that many modern films "spoon-feed" audiences conclusions.

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He said he hopes the film's open-ended nature will spark debate among cinemagoers. "I want to hear lots of arguments. I want to see people throwing popcorn in other people's faces," he joked.

Hartnett said he was "mesmerised" watching Hathaway and Johnson portray their characters. "These two are just right up there with all the very best in our industry," he said. "This whole film exists on their two faces."

For Johnson, "Verity's" dark themes have only increased her appetite for villainous roles. "I would love to be a villain. It's so fun to play a crazy person," the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor told Reuters.

Showalter said Hoover remained closely involved throughout the filmmaking process and even makes a cameo appearance. While the movie remains largely faithful to the novel, the director acknowledged it leans further into erotic themes. "We are sexual creatures and this story explores that," he said.

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More broadly, Showalter said he wanted to make a mainstream film that trusted audiences to engage with uncomfortable ideas.

"We can handle things that don't feel everyday," he said. "I think that's important…in commercial film and Hollywood film, to take on difficult subject matter."

"Verity" begins its global cinematic rollout on September 30.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.