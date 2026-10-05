Digger India box office collection: Tom Cruise film earns mere 1.5 crore in three days, 96% drop from Mission Impossible 8

Tom Cruise remains one of the rare Hollywood stars to command a global fan following across franchises and film series. Be it Top Gun or Mission Impossible, his films have found audiences around the world, including India, where he remains a top draw. But Digger has hurt that record. The actor’s latest release, is struggling at the box office globally and India is no different. The Alejandro Inarritu film has opened on a dismal note at the Indian box office.

Digger India box office

Tom Cruise plays an oil tycoon in Digger.

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Tom Cruise’s films have traditionally done extremely well in India. Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning earned over ₹100 crore in the country, while Top Gun Maverick also inched close to the ₹50 crore mark. Yet, despite his goodwill in the Indian market, Digger failed to generate any buzz. The film opened with a dismal ₹65 lakh net on Friday and still saw a 30% drop on Saturday. By Sunday, Digger had managed to earn just ₹1.55 crore net in India. Its gross collections in the country have not yet crossed $200K.

In comparison, Top Gun Maverick had earned ₹38 crore net in its first three days in Indian theatres (around $4.7 million). This is a 96% drop in collections for Tom Cruise when measured over the same period. No major star has seen such a massive drop at the Indian box office in successive films.

Digger’s global troubles

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{{^usCountry}} Digger was released by Warner Bros. in around 3,300 theatres across North America, a wide release. However, it managed only $8 million over its opening weekend, the lowest figure for a Tom Cruise film in 19 years. Globally, the film has barely managed to touch the $20 million mark in three days. Mission Impossible 8 had earned $140 million in its opening weekend, while Top Gun Maverick had minted $248 million. The drop is massive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Digger was released by Warner Bros. in around 3,300 theatres across North America, a wide release. However, it managed only $8 million over its opening weekend, the lowest figure for a Tom Cruise film in 19 years. Globally, the film has barely managed to touch the $20 million mark in three days. Mission Impossible 8 had earned $140 million in its opening weekend, while Top Gun Maverick had minted $248 million. The drop is massive. {{/usCountry}}

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Digger follows an egotistical oil tycoon whose actions trigger a natural disaster, and now he must convince the world he is their only hope. Riz Ahmed, John Goodman and Sandra Hüller also star in the film. While the performances have been praised, the film has had a difficult start at the box office, largely due to negative reviews. The film's Rotten Tomatoes score sits at just 50%, with many critics calling it ‘baffling’ or a ‘misfire’.

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