Do Not Enter: Release date, cast, plot and all you need to know

Lionsgate is all set to take its viewers on a spooky ride with its upcoming horror film, Do Not Enter. The Jake Manley and Adeline Rudolph-starrer is based on Creepers, a 2005 novel by David Morrell. Marc Klasfeld, who has worked with Aerosmith, Slipknot, Katy Perry and Eminem for music videos in the past, is marking his feature directorial debut with Do Not Enter. Do Not Enter is an upcoming horror movie by Lionsgate(Lionsgate)

Do Not Enter: Plot

The horror film revolves around a group of young explorers, who decide to enter an old abandoned hotel and investigate it. However, the lives go upside down as they get to encounter a strange supernatural being at the property as well as competing with another group that has been looking our for a legendary hidden treasure.

The abandoned Paragon Hotel in New Jersey is rumored to be hiding stash of $300 million, while the The Creepers would go on to push things to the edge being thrill-seeking urban explorers. Besides the hidden treasure, the property is also famous for its mobster past and supposed ghosts that dominate the place and do not accept guests there.

In Do Not Enter, viewers witness the Creepers fending off deadly rivals as they enter the hotel without paying any heed to the warnings. Ultimately, they are stalked by supernatural creatures from the shadows, and their endurance and willingness to pay a major price are put to the test.

Do Not Enter: Cast

Helmed by Marc Klasfeld, Do Not Enter has been penned by Stephen Susco, Spencer Mandel and Dikega Hadnot, while Jordan Schur serves as the producer.

The film features Jake Manley, Adeline Rudolph, Francesca Reale, Shane Paul McGhie, Kai Caster, Javier Botet, Nicholas Hamilton, Laurence O’Fuarain and Brennan Keel Cook, among others.

Do Not Enter: Release date

As of now, Lionsgate has not officially announced a release date for Do Not Enter. The upcoming horror flick's trailer states that it will be available to watch on the streaming platform soon.

Fans of the horror genre will definitely look forward to the release of Do Not Enter, which has been rated “R” for bloody violence and some language.

