Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Studio behind John Wick, Hunger Games films to breakup into two companies

Bloomberg |
May 07, 2025 12:59 PM IST

Shareholders of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp approved a plan to fully separate the film and TV studio from the Starz pay-TV service.

Shareholders of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., the company behind The Hunger Games and John Wick movies, approved a plan to fully separate the film and TV studio from the Starz pay-TV service, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Keanu Reeves stars in the John Wick series, one of the tentpoles of Lions Gate.
Keanu Reeves stars in the John Wick series, one of the tentpoles of Lions Gate.

Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp., the film and TV production arm, will be distributed to investors at a later date, according to the person, who asked not to be identified since the vote hasn’t been announced. 

The breakup, years in the making, unwinds Lions Gate’s $4.4 billion acquisition of Starz in 2016. Management has said the two businesses will be more valuable as independent companies.

At present, the largest owners of Lions Gate voting shares are Chairman Mark Rachesky’s MHR Fund Management with a 24% stake and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s Liberty 77 Capital with 17%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Following the split, MHR will have a stake of approximately 13% in Lionsgate Studios and a 15% stake in the Starz business, according to the person. Liberty 77 will have a stake just under 10% in Lionsgate and 11% in Starz. 

Shares of Lionsgate Studios, created using a special purpose acquisition company, rose 2.9% to $6.71 in New York. They began trading in May 2024 at around $10. Lions Gate Entertainment gained 2.5% to $8.06. 

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Studio behind John Wick, Hunger Games films to breakup into two companies
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On