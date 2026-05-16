Dutton Ranch: Annette Bening explains what makes Beulah Jackson a fascinating villain

The world of Yellowstone is officially expanding with the release of Dutton Ranch; the new spinoff centered around fan-favorite couple Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. The series serves as a direct continuation of the original Yellowstone story and follows the couple as they attempt to rebuild their lives in Texas after leaving Montana behind. Annette Bening shared her thoughts on her character, Beulah Jackson, on Dutton Ranch, the Yellowstone spinoff. (Facebook/Landman and Taylor Sheridan Fans)

The show stars Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler. Carter, played by Finn Little, will also return as part of the Dutton family storyline. The series premiered on Paramount+ on May 15 with a two-episode debut and will continue weekly. The first season has nine episodes.

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Beth and Rip face a powerful new rival Unlike Yellowstone’s Montana setting, Dutton Ranch shifts to South Texas, where Beth and Rip are trying to build a new life around Texas ranch and protect their future together. However, peace does not last long.

The couple’s biggest challenge comes from Beulah Jackson, played by Oscar winner Annette Bening. Beulah is introduced as a wealthy and influential ranch owner who quickly becomes Beth’s primary rival in Texas. Critics have already described the character as a “grizzly in Gucci,” highlighting the intense personality clash between the two women.

The rivalry becomes one of the central themes of the series as Beth and Rip attempt to defend their ranch while dealing with local politics, land disputes and violent confrontations similar to those seen in Yellowstone.

Also read: Dutton Ranch: Dutton family tree expands as Yellowstone-verse grows more complex

Annette Bening on Beulah Jackson's villain arc Bening is thrilled to portray Beulah, who will be the main villain in Dutton Ranch. The psychological complexities of the character excite Bening. According to the five-time Oscar nominee, the character Beulah is primarily driven by the desire to please. Her father still lives inside her head.

“To try and find what is underneath all of this need for power and control, for me, is a wonderful acting challenge, I love that about her, that she is this formidable person within the community, but what I hope I get to explore and what people get to see is the underbelly of this woman, who just like everybody else wants love and connection and to protect her family. She is not always successful; that’s why there’s a show, and she’s not always good,” Bening said in an online interview given to Postmedia as per Calgary Herald.

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Bening says Beulah and Beth share several traits. “The minute she sees this woman, Beth, she is intrigued, and she is intimidated but also likes to think she has some of Beth’s qualities, that ability to strategize, that ability to protect her own and do a negotiation,” Bening said. “She admires that and is also challenged by that," the actor added.

Reilly, who portrays Beth, also expressed excitement to act alongside Bening.

“I remember being told that Annette was considering coming on, and I honestly thought they were teasing me,” she said. “I couldn’t believe she would want to come play with us in a show and a spinoff," the actor continued.

Though Dutton Ranch is a spinoff, the thought of the characters having a new start in a new setting was one of the most interesting aspects for the protagonists

“I think it was the thing of starting them again, somewhere completely different. Yellowstone was such a complete end to that story, that last season, that to take them into a new time in their life was really interesting. You could have such knowledge of a character and take them into a new world and a new part of themselves internally: post grief, post the fight for the ranch, all of that. Who are they without that fight? How do they move forward in peace and simplicity?” Reilly expressed her curiosity in the online interview.

Also read: Finn Little from Dutton Ranch spills beans on set life, Yellowstone maker Taylor Sheridan's role in spinoff

Cole Hauser explores a different side of Rip Wheeler Cole Hauser who is portraying Rip Wheeler also shared his excitement, “Beth asks Rip, ‘are you happy?’ and he says, ‘yeah, I am happy,” says Hauser. “I wanted to see where that led. I was excited to see that new iteration of Montana, not the pressure of Yellowstone and the weight of being able to be the leader that Rip was of the bunkhouse and the enforcer he was for the family, and the responsibilities he has are the responsibility to love his wife, to love Carter, to take him and help him grow as a young man. For me, it was, ‘Let’s see where that goes.’ Ultimately, we got into the weeks with Chad Feehan and the writers, and we decided to move it to Texas, which is a whole new journey and challenge for these characters.”

‘Dutton Ranch’ focuses on family, grief and legacy Dutton Ranch is a series that portrays familial issues and loyalties.

“I think these kinds of family dramas, if they’re good, like our show, I hope is good have a mythic undertone,” Bening said. “So, it’s those age-old connections that we all can relate to about fathers and daughters and sons and mothers. Certainly, Beulah wants to carry on the legacy that her father gave her, and I think a lot of her angst and her feelings of inadequacy are that she couldn’t really please and trying to protect her sons and make them ok, but they’re not ok.”

“We have a set of dramatic problems that I think a lot of us have in our lives. I hope people relate to that.”

Fans across the world are now eagerly waiting to see how Beth and Rip’s new journey unfolds in Dutton Ranch.