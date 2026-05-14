Waiting for Dutton Ranch? 5 similar TV shows and series to watch before Yellowstone spinoff

With fans counting down the days until Dutton Ranch, the Yellowstone spinoff, releases, here are some show suggestions to fill the time. These shows are not just set on big plots of land but follow the themes of family loyalty, hard work, and the tough choices that come with running a ranch. Dutton Ranch set to premiere on May 15, 2026. (X/@BuraStar23)

5 shows like Dutton Ranch to watch 1. 1883 – This prequel series, created by Taylor Sheridan, follows James and Margaret Dutton as they lead a wagon‑train of pioneers west toward the land that will become the Yellowstone ranch. The show is packed with frontier danger, Native‑American conflict, and the emotional cost of building a new life. The series is perfect to watch if you want to delve into the psyche of the Duttons and their protectiveness about the ranch.

2. 1923 – Set in the 1920s, this story also follows the Duttons as they fight to keep the ranch during the Great Depression, Prohibition, and violent land grabs. Jacob and Cara Dutton are at the center, balancing family duty and brutal outside threats. A critic on Cosmopolitan has called it, “A perfect companion watch to Yellowstone, showing how the family’s values are tested in a new, brutal era.”

3. Territory – Set in Australia, this Netflix series feels like a southern‑hemisphere cousin to Yellowstone. The Lawson family runs Marianne Station, the world’s largest cattle ranch, and they will fight, scheme, and shoot to hold on to it. A writer on Esquire has said, “Feeling a bit like Netflix set out to make their own Yellowstone, Territory is a new Australian series that follows the fictional Lawson family… They’ll stop at nothing to protect it.”

4. Longmire – This long‑running drama, set in Wyoming, stars a small‑town sheriff who knows ranch‑country life inside out. The show mixes crime‑solving with questions about land rights, Native‑American sovereignty, and the loneliness of the plains. Fans have noted that it offers “the same kind of rugged American drama” and “western feel” without losing focus on character and place.

5.The McBee Family Dynasty: Real Life Cowboys – This Animal Planet reality series follows the McBee family in Missouri as they run thousands of head of cattle and manage a multigenerational ranch business. The show is a mix of rodeo, cattle‑driving, and family‑business drama.

Also Read | Dutton Ranch release date and time: When and where to watch Yellowstone spinoff

All these shows share the core themes of land, family, and power that made Yellowstone so popular and gripping among the viewers. One viewer on Cosmopolitan’s coverage told the site, “After the Dutton story ends, rewatching 1883 and 1923 feels like going back to the roots of the ranch.”

Dutton Ranch is set to premiere on Paramount+ on May 15, 2026, with new episodes arriving on a weekly basis.