Dutton Ranch cast: How much are actors earning; are there crossovers from Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone and more

With Dutton Ranch around the corner, the fans of Taylor Sheridan’s Western shows are asking two questions right now- how much the Dutton Ranch cast is getting paid, and whether more characters will cross over from Yellowstone and its other spin‑offs. Dutton Ranch premieres with its first two episodes on May 15. (X)

Dutton‑verse has grown fairly big, with new shows like Dutton Ranch and Madison adding more ranches, lawmen, and family drama. Fans want to know how the actors are being rewarded for their work and whether they will finally see long‑absent favorite characters pop up in the new series.

How much money the stars make As per Taste of Country, Kevin Costner, playing John Dutton, earned about $1.2–1.5 million per episode in later seasons.

One fan said, “If the new Dutton‑style show is as big, the main cast could easily be in the millions per season.”

Other leads from the Dutton‑verse, such as Kelly Reilly (Beth) and Cole Hauser (Rip), have been estimated at roughly $200,000–$300,000 per episode. Whereas, actors like Luke Grimes (Kayce) and Wes Bentley (Jamie) are thought to be in the high five‑figure to low six‑figure range.

A viewer commented, “Given how popular these shows are, the studios can afford to pay them well and still make money.”

Supporting stars, including actors who play ranch‑side characters and lawmen, are believed to be in the $100,000–$150,000 zone per episode if they land key roles.

Are there crossovers from Yellowstone? So far, there have not been many direct crossovers where the same character appears in both Yellowstone and the new Dutton projects. Most of the links are through family history, like James Dutton and other characters showing up in the earlier prequels. One fan said, “It’s more about the same universe than the same person walking into a new show.”

There is a possibility of a future crossover, especially since Beth and Rip’s story is now moving to Dutton Ranch while Kayce has his own spin‑off about the U.S. Marshals. An insider commented, “Production teams have said they’re open to the idea if schedules work out.” One viewer wrote, “If Beth and Kayce ever meet again on screen, fans would lose their minds.” For now, the crossovers stay in the background, with fans hoping later seasons might bring the Dutton siblings back together.