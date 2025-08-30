Yellowstone star Kevin Costner reportedly ‘dating’ this documentary director, and it's not Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Costner is quietly dipping his toes back into the dating pool just over a year after finalizing his divorce from Christine Baumgartner. Kevin Costner, after his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, is dating again. He has been seen with Kelley Noonan Gores.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Yellowstone star endured a messy split in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage, with the divorce officially wrapped up in February this year.

Costner was ordered to pay $63,209 per month in support for their three children, far less than the $248,000 Baumgartner had originally demanded. She was also required to move out of his $145 million beachfront estate in Carpinteria within two months of filing.

Since then, Costner has been linked with women, including Jewel, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Lopez, and January Jones.

However, the Daily Mail recently reported he has been spending time with filmmaker and author Kelley Noonan Gores, the ex-wife of billionaire Alec Gores.

Kevin Costner ‘getting to know’ Kelley Noonan amid busy film schedule

An insider told the outlet that Costner has been “getting to know Kelley” while balancing his packed Hollywood schedule. “Kevin has been filming and working to get a few films off the ground and also dealing with the recent lawsuit against him and his Horizon film, so the times he has had for himself have been few and far between, but he has been getting to know Kelley and it seems like they share an interest with each other and look to hang out even more in the future.”

“Kevin is using kids gloves upon getting into any new relationship because he has been burned, but he also believes in true love and if Kelley were someone to bring that to him, that would be great.”

“This is currently in the wait and see period of it all, but they both aren't running away from a potential loving new relationship,” the insider added.

Though Costner lives in Carpinteria and Noonan in Manhattan Beach, the two have reportedly spent time together in Aspen.

Noonan, 46, married Alec Gores in 2016 before divorcing in late 2024. They share a young daughter, Riley.

Meanwhile, Costner went on record to deny suggestions of a romance with singer Jewel.

He was also linked to Sharon Stone after they were spotted chatting at the Governors Awards, to Jennifer Lopez after being seen in Aspen with her group of friends, and to January Jones, who shared on Instagram that she “finally” got to meet him at a fashion event.