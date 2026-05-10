Dutton Ranch release date and time: When and where to watch Yellowstone spinoff

Dutton Ranch is all set for premiere on May 15. The fans are eager for the new addition to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. The new series will revolve around the characters of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. The storyline will follow the two leaving Montana behind and starting fresh at a new ranch in South Texas. The viewers want to know just when and where they can check in. Dutton Ranch set to premiere on May 15, 2026. (X)

Premiere of Dutton Ranch Dutton Ranch will premiere as a special two-episode event on Friday, May 15, 2026. The new episodes will thereafter go live every Friday, culminating in a first season of nine episodes. One fan said about the double episode premiere, “They’re starting off with a double episode, and that’s just the way to get sucked back into Beth and Rip’s world. Another user said, “Glad they’re spacing it out weekly instead of dumping the whole season. Feels like a real event.”

The season finale is slated to air around July 3, 2026, so fans get roughly two months of fresh episodes. Fans who have already rewatched Yellowstone are eager to discover what happens to Beth and Rip in this new chapter. “As a longtime fan, if you loved the final season of Yellowstone, this spin-off is basically the next chapter in their story,” one remarked.

Where to watch the show All episodes of Dutton Ranch will be available to stream on Paramount+ at midnight Pacific Time (3 a.m. Eastern Time) on Fridays. The show will also air on the Paramount Network, with the first two episodes premiering at 8 p.m. ET/PT on May 15. The subsequent episodes will also be released on the same Friday-night timeframe.

“I just signed up for Paramount+ for Dutton Ranch alone, it’s the only place to watch the full season on demand,” claimed one user on social media. Another viewer noted, “You can still watch live on the Paramount Network if you still have cable but the main home for the show is on Paramount+.” Plus, fans are saying the entire Dutton family timeline encompassing 1883 and 1923 is still on Paramount+ so it’s the place to go for all things Yellowstone-verse.