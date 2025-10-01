Are Grand Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains and Yellowstone closed during government shutdown? What travelers need to know

The US has entered a federal government shutdown. Travelers at home and abroad now face major disruptions as the shutdown could mean closure of national parks, including the Grand Canyon in Arizona, Yellowstone in Wyoming, and the Great Smoky Mountains, which attract millions of visitors each year. A federal government shutdown could affect 433 national park sites, potentially closing some completely and limiting services at others. (Unsplash/Gert Boers)

Will national parks stay open?

The National Park Service has not released a full list of closures, but has shared details on their “contingency plan,” which calls for closing the majority of sites to the public if funding runs out.

In an interview with CNN, Liliana Soto, press secretary for Governor Katie Hobbs, stated that this time, they cannot keep the Grand Canyon open with state funds. “Arizona taxpayers cannot and should not continue bearing the cost of dysfunctional politicians in Washington.”

The Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks will remain partly open, as per a report in WyoFile. As of now, there is no clarity over whether the Smoky Mountains will remain open during the shutdown.

Utah officials posted this week that they are “open, staffed and ready for visitors,” even if a shutdown drags on. Other states have not yet confirmed their plans.

Also read: Did US government shut down last night? What does it mean? Everything you need to know

How many national parks could be closed?

CNN reported that according to the National Parks Conservation Association, a shutdown could impact 433 park sites nationwide. Some may fully close their gates. Others could remain accessible, but without visitor services such as restrooms, staff, or guided programs.

Theresa Pierno, president of the NPCA, issued a statement, warning that the effects could ripple beyond the parks themselves. “A shutdown would furlough thousands of staff, drain millions in revenue from communities that rely on park tourism, and upend plans for countless visitors,” she said.

Economic hit to local communities

Restaurants, gas stations, and small businesses near the parks stand to lose tourism revenue if sites close. The Grand Canyon alone drew 4.9 million visitors in 2024, CNN reported. A dip of that scale can hit local economies hard.

Also read: Photojournalist hospitalized after being shoved with other reporters in New York immigration courthouse | Watch

Past government shutdowns

In 2013, an estimated 8 million visits were lost when parks closed for 16 days. In 2019, some parks stayed open, though services were halted. States have occasionally stepped in. Utah pledged to keep its “Mighty 5” open during a 2023 funding standoff, while Colorado did the same for its four national parks.

For now, travelers are being told to monitor park websites closely and prepare for changes to their itineraries.

FAQs

Will national parks close during the government shutdown?

Most likely, yes. The National Park Service contingency plan calls for closing the majority of parks, including the Grand Canyon.

How many parks could be affected?

The National Parks Conservation Association says 433 sites nationwide could be impacted.

Will some parks remain open?

Yes, some may stay open but without visitor services like restrooms, rangers, or guided programs.