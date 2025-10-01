Photojournalist hospitalized after being shoved with other reporters in New York immigration courthouse | Watch

A photojournalist was hospitalized on Tuesday after being shoved to the ground by masked federal agents inside an immigration courthouse in Manhattan, adding to a string of violent episodes at 26 Federal Plaza, The Independent reported. The agents belonged to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as per New York Governor Kathy Hochul. A photojournalist was hospitalized after being shoved to the ground by masked federal agents in NYC. (AP)

Masked ICE agents shove journalists

In the clip that captured the incident, federal agents were caught yelling, “Get out of the f****** elevator,” while forcing a reporter from an elevator bank. Moments later, another agent pushes a photographer into the hallway before a third journalist, who the Independent identified as L. Vural Elibol of the Anadolu Agency, is knocked down, hitting his head on the floor. Emergency responders later placed him in a neck brace and stretchered him out.

The clash followed a similar episode last week, when an ICE officer was caught on video screaming “adios" and shoving a crying woman to the ground as she pleaded for her husband’s release.

CBS News reported that the officer was briefly suspended, though Homeland Security later confirmed he had returned to duty after a preliminary review. Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin at the time described the conduct as “unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE.”

Reporters share details on the incident

Reporters inside the courthouse say the tensions have been building for months. Dean Moses of amNewYork said he watched as ICE agents forced a woman into an elevator. “They never identified themselves, they didn’t ask for her papers or her ID,” he said. When he followed, agents threw him out.

Freelance journalist Olga Fedorova, on assignment for the Associated Press, was also shoved during the scuffle. She told CBS News New York that there was no warning issued. “There was a shout and it was immediately accompanied by shoving of my colleague," she added.

Reactions to the incident

The violence has prompted sharp criticism from New York officials. “This abuse of law-abiding immigrants and the reporters telling their stories must end,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Attorney General Letitia James added that “The aggressive and violent treatment of immigrants, public officials, and members of the press at 26 Federal Plaza needs to stop, now.”

Immigration advocates have also voiced their concerns, as per CBS News. Murad Awawdeh of the New York Immigration Coalition said that “whether it’s family members, community members, or journalists, ICE has shown a blatant disregard for human dignity and safety.”

The federal building has become a flashpoint as the Trump administration pursues mass deportation policies. Judges have been ordered to dismiss cases, leaving immigrants without legal status and vulnerable to immediate arrest. More than 3,000 arrests have been made at the Manhattan courthouse since Trump’s return to office, as per The Independent.

FAQs

What happened at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan?

Masked ICE agents shoved multiple reporters to the ground inside an immigration courthouse, hospitalizing a photojournalist.

Who was injured in the incident?

Photojournalist L. Vural Elibol of Anadolu Agency was knocked to the floor and stretchered out with a neck brace.

Was this the first violent incident inside the courthouse?

No. Last week, an ICE agent was filmed shoving a crying woman to the ground in the same building.

How have officials responded?

Gov. Kathy Hochul and AG Letitia James condemned the violence, calling for accountability and restraint.