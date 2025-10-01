USU bomb threat: Utah State University Logan campus evacuated ahead of TPUSA event

Videos circulating from the Utah State University Logan campus show a bomb squad responding to the scene.
A potential bomb threat ahead of Turning Point USA event at Utah State University has led to the evacuation of the Old Main building on the Logan campus.
An official alert instructed, “An evacuation has been ordered for the Old Main building on Logan campus due to a suspicious package. Police are responding. Leave immediately using the nearest exit. Use stairs, not elevators. Take only essential items. Go to your department's evacuation area if applicable. Follow instructions from emergency personnel. Updates will follow.”
