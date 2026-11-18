"He is an enigma himself. He's beautiful, and he's funny, and he's smart… I think he's perfect. I'm so thrilled," the actor said when asked why she thought Pattinson would make the perfect Bond.

"I'm so happy for Rob," Debicki told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth".

Los Angeles, Actor Elizabeth Debicki says she is happy that her "Tenet" co-star Robert Pattinson will play the next James Bond.

How was Robert Pattinson chosen as the next James Bond?

How was Robert Pattinson chosen as the next James Bond?

Why does Elizabeth Debicki think Robert Pattinson is the perfect choice for James Bond?

Why does Elizabeth Debicki think Robert Pattinson is the perfect choice for James Bond?

"He's evolved so much as an actor. He's made really interesting choices. He's really smart," she added.

Debicki and Pattinson co-starred in Christopher Nolan's 2020 science-fiction film "Tenet". Pattinson then went on to play the antagonist in Nolan's "The Odyssey".

Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson as the new 007 on Monday. He will succeed Daniel Craig, who last portrayed the British secret agent in 2021's "No Time to Die".

Pattinson described the opportunity as the "honour of a lifetime", calling the role a dream come true.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement.

"I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team," he added.

The upcoming Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for films such as "Dune" and "Arrival". Pattinson is playing the villain in Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three".

Amy Pascal, known for producing the "Spider-Man" franchise and several 007 films and David Heyman, who is behind the "Harry Potter" series, are producing the new Bond film. Tanya Lapointe is executive producing with Steven Knight set to write the screenplay.

Villeneuve welcomed Pattinson as the new James Bond, saying the actor possessed the "timeless soul of 007" while bringing a fresh spirit to the character.

Debicki stars in "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth", a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". The film is directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by Tarantino.

It will release in IMAX theatres on November 25, 2026, followed by a streaming debut on Netflix on December 23, 2026.

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