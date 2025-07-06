F1 The Movie surpasses box office milestone, races past 3 dozen Brad Pitt movies

F1 The Movie is proving to be a serious box office success. The Formula 1 drama, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, has crossed the $100 million mark domestically. That’s after opening on June 27 with $57 million, the biggest ever for an Apple Studios title, reported ScreenRant. US actor and producer Brad Pitt poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the European Premier of F1 The Movie, at Cineworld Leicester Square, central London, on June 23, 2025. (HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

As of this weekend, the film is expected to hit a domestic total of about $109 million, according to Deadline. It is the ninth release of 2025 to reach that milestone.

Brad Pitt’s latest closes in on his all-time top 10



According to ScreenRant, with $109 million in ticket sales, F1 The Movie now ranks as Brad Pitt’s 12th highest-grossing film at the US box office. It has already outperformed over three dozen major projects in his career, including Interview with the Vampire, Se7en and Moneyball.

It’s still climbing. At its current pace, F1 could soon overtake Inglourious Basterds, which made just over $120 million.

Can F1 The Movie break into the Top 5?



Here’s what stands between F1 The Movie and Brad Pitt’s best-performing domestic releases:

#10: Inglourious Basterds – $120.8M

#9: Ocean’s Twelve – $125.5M

#8: Benjamin Button – $127.5M

#7: Troy – $133.3M

#6: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – $142.5M

#5: Megamind – $148.4M

F1 would need another $12 million to crack the top 10. That seems likely within the next two weeks. Breaking into the top five, however, means pulling in $40 million more. That’s still possible, but it may take time.

Competition ahead could slow momentum



F1 The Movie dropped about 55 per cent in its second weekend. If it sees a similar dip in the coming weeks, it could add another $11 million by mid-July. That would secure its place in Pitt’s top 10.

Still, the race won’t be easy. Several big titles are on the way-Jurassic World Rebirth, a new Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Any of them could edge F1 out of premium screens and impact its legs.

Still a big win for Apple Studios



Even if it doesn’t break into Pitt’s Top 5 box office grossers, F1 The Movie is a major success for Apple. With a production budget reportedly between $200 million and $300 million, it may not look wildly profitable at the box office alone. But Apple doesn’t rely on theatrical revenue the way traditional studios do.

Their strategy uses theatres to build buzz ahead of a movie’s Apple TV+ release. On that front, F1 is already their biggest theatrical hit ever. Domestically, only Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon have made more.

With strong word of mouth and Pitt’s star power still pulling in audiences, F1 The Movie is on track to become one of Apple’s biggest prestige wins to date.

FAQs

What is the budget of F1 The Movie?

The film’s production budget is estimated to be between $200 million and $300 million.

Is F1 The Movie the most expensive movie ever made?

No, several other blockbusters like Avatar: The Way of Water had higher production costs.

What is the No. 1 box office movie right now?

F1 The Movie is among the top earners in 2025, though not the global No. 1.