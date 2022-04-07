Flash star Ezra Miller's DC future has reportedly been put 'on pause' by Warner Bros after his arrest

Following a couple of controversies he courted in Hawaii recently, actor Ezra Miller's future as Flash in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is apparently in peril. As per reports, the top management of Warner Brothers--which owns DC--do not want the negative publicity around the star to affect the films and they have decided to pause all future projects with him. Ezra was arrested in Hawaii last week on charges of harassment and disorderly conduct, before being released on bail. Also read: Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested for yelling obscenities, attacking a person for singing karaoke in Hawaii bar

The actor is best known for playing Flash in the DCEU, a role he first played in Justice League (2017). He is set to star in his solo film The Flash, which is releasing in June 2023. With Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill--who played Batman and Superman respectively--out of the DCEU, Ezra--along with Gal Gadot--was to serve as the franchise's mainstay for the foreseeable future. However, now that future remains unclear.

As per a report in Rolling Stone, executives from WB held an emergency meeting recently after the star's controversial arrest. The report stated that "the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe."

On the intervening night of March 27-28, Ezra was arrested after a fight in a bar. As per the Hawaii Police Department statement, Ezra yelled obscenities and also lunged at a person playing darts. He was later released on a bail of $500 ( ₹37,978 approximately). Days later, a judge ordered the actor to stay away from a married couple he had been staying in Hawaii with. As per reports, Ezra had threatened them with physical harm and stole their documents including passport and wallets.

3-28-22 Vermont Visitor Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hilo https://t.co/12RMQ3eckH — Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) March 29, 2022

This isn't the first time Ezra has courted controversy though. In 2020, a video had emerged online in which Ezra appeared to have choked a woman at an Iceland bar. Variety had reported, citing a source, that it was a serious altercation at the bar. As per the report, Ezra was later escorted off the premises.

The actor will next be seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which releases in the United States on April 15. The actor plays Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter prequel series.

