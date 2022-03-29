Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested for yelling obscenities, attacking a person for singing karaoke in Hawaii bar

Actor Ezra Miller, who portrayed The Flash in DC's Justice League, was arrested recently on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in Hawaii's Hilo. The incident took place on the intervening night of March 27-28. (Also Read | Villain of Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash may have accidentally been revealed by film's stunt performer)

As per the Hawaii Police Department statement, Ezra yelled obscenities and also lunged at a person playing darts. He was later released on a bail of $500 ( ₹37,978 approximately).

The statement read, "Shortly after midnight on Monday, March 28, 2022, a 29-year-old man visiting from Vermont was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar in Hilo."

It added, "On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 pm, South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke."

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail," it also read.

"Miller was arrested and charged on both offenses and total bail was set at $500. He provided the bail and was released," concluded the statement.

Taking to Twitter, the Hawaii Police shared the news and wrote, “3-28-22 Vermont Visitor Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hilo."

In 2020, a video had emerged online in which Ezra appeared to have choked a woman at an Iceland bar. Variety had reported, citing a source, that it was a serious altercation at the bar. As per the report, Ezra was later escorted off the premises.

Meanwhile, Ezra will soon be reprising his role as The Flash in an upcoming DC film, which is due to be released by Warner Bros on November 4. He will next be seen in Warners' Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on April 15. The actor plays Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter prequel series.

