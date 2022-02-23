Villain of Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash may have accidentally been revealed by film's stunt performer

A stunt performer, who is part of the action team of DC's upcoming superhero film The Flash, seems to have inadvertently revealed the film's main villain, fans are convinced.

While it is known that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are reprising their versions of Batman in the film and Sasha Calle is playing Supergirl, the identity of the film's big bad has been kept under wraps. But a piece of merchandise shared by stunt performer Shane Steyn has led fans to believe that popular Flash villains Reverse Flash or Zoom could be the antagonist in the film.

Shane, who is apparently one of the stunt performers on the film, had shared a picture of a T-shirt on his Instagram in October. The T-shirt has silhouettes of Michael Keaton's Batman, Sasha Calle's Supergirl and a demonic-looking Flash. "Had such a great time working on this! So much fun! Thank you to Eunice (HAGO Stunts) for the opportunity," Shane wrote on the post.

Some fan groups noticed the post only recently and pointed out that the Flash silhouette looks very similar to Reverse Flash and Zoom, two villains that have been associated with Flash for decades now. The characters have appeared on CW's The Flash TV series, played by Tom Cavanagh. "Reverse flash will be the main villain," commented one fan on the post. Another added, "Someone's gonna get a phone call from WB very soon."

What convinced fans further is that The Flash is said to borrow elements from the popular DC comic Flashpoint, where Reverse Flash was the villain. The DC film is the first solo outing for the popular character Flash, played in the DC Extended Universe by Ezra Miller.

Ezra has already played Flash in Justice League and this film will take his story forward from after the events of that movie. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film also stars Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, and Antje Traue. It is set to release in theatres on November 4, 2022.

