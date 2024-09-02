George Clooney reflects on working with Brad Pitt over the years: ‘It's fun to…’

George Clooney attended the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday, September 1 alongside his longtime friend and Wolfs co-star Brad Pitt. Clooney reflected on the past projects with Pitt at the film fest and their years of friendship. He divulges the best thing about working with Pitt after years of working and vacationing together. George Clooney jokes about one thing he loves about working with Brad Pitt. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki(REUTERS)

George Clooney reflects on working with Brad Pitt

In talks with People Clooney first joked about the best thing about working with Pitt, “There's nothing good about it. It's all a disaster." he then answered sincerely, “It's fun to work with people you know really well.” The first project they shared was Ocean’s 11 in 2001 and have remained close since then. Since then the two have been seen together in various movies such as Ocean’s trilogy, Burn After Reading and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and now starring in their latest release, Wolfs.

In a recent interview with GQ Clooney and Pitt also opened up about their friendship and how they support each other when things get a little rough. Clooney told the magazine, “We’ve been friends for a long time. And it’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s okay."

To this statement, Fight Club star added that his co-star is “probably the best at understanding, seeing the chessboard and the potential moves. I’ll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy.”

George Clooney addresses controversial article

At the film fest, Clooney addressed an article published in the New York Times where a source claimed the Wolfs actor duo were paid, “more than $35 million each" for their new film. However, Clooney said, “an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported.”

He continued, “And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries. I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films,"b alongside Pitt ahead of their movie’s premiere.