After years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI arrived with a record-breaking launch. Developer Rockstar Games' latest release reportedly made $3.79 billion in its first 24 hours, beating the worldwide box office collection of Avengers: Endgame. The game sold 32.5 million copies during its pre-release and launch window, setting a new record for the entertainment industry.

GTA 6's record-breaking launch beats Avengers: Endgame, earns more than the Marvel blockbuster in one day. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Released on November 19, 2026, GTA VI is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It marks the return of the franchise 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V first hit the shelves. The response to the new game has been massive, with its opening-day earnings already putting it ahead of some of the biggest theatrical releases in history.

GTA VI earns more in a day than Avengers: Endgame did in theatres

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The comparison with Avengers: Endgame puts the scale of GTA VI's launch into perspective. The Marvel blockbuster, released in 2019, earned between $2.79 billion and $2.94 billion worldwide over its entire theatrical run, including re-releases. GTA VI reportedly surpassed that figure in a single day, earning around $850 million more than the film's lifetime box office.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive How much did GTA VI earn in its first 24 hours? GTA VI reportedly earned $3.79 billion in its first 24 hours, making it the biggest entertainment launch ever. Rockstar Games also reported 32.5 million copies sold before release. How did GTA VI's launch compare with Avengers: Endgame and GTA V? GTA VI's reported $3.79 billion first-day earnings exceeded Avengers: Endgame's worldwide theatrical total of about $2.94 billion. It also earned nearly five times GTA V's estimated $800 million opening-day sales. Which platforms can you play GTA VI on? GTA VI launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The articles say investors are awaiting details about a PC release and online mode, which some analysts expect in 2027.

{{^usCountry}} It has also left the previous Grand Theft Auto release behind. GTA V earned around $800 million on its opening day in 2013. GTA VI has reportedly made nearly five times that amount in its first 24 hours, showing just how much anticipation had built around the sequel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It has also left the previous Grand Theft Auto release behind. GTA V earned around $800 million on its opening day in 2013. GTA VI has reportedly made nearly five times that amount in its first 24 hours, showing just how much anticipation had built around the sequel. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

GTA VI leads The Game Awards 2026 nominations

The game's success has not been limited to sales. GTA VI has received a Metacritic score of 99, placing it alongside the original 1998 release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time among the platform's highest-rated games. The score comes from more than 120 critic reviews, with most giving the game top marks.

It has also emerged as the most-nominated title at The Game Awards 2026, with eight nominations. These include Game of the Year, Best Game Direction and Best Narrative. Manni L. Perez has also received a nomination for Best Performance for her portrayal of Lucia.

What is GTA VI about?

Set in the fictional state of Leonida, GTA VI follows Jason and Lucia as they navigate a life of crime. The main storyline reportedly takes around 80 hours to complete. The Standard Edition was priced at $80, while the Ultimate Edition was available for $100.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Grand Theft Auto V, which arrived in 2013, earned $1 billion in retail sales within its first three days. It went on to become one of the best-selling video games ever, with more than 230 million copies sold. According to publisher Take-Two Interactive, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold over 470 million units worldwide.

The latest game arrives after a 13-year gap and brings players back to Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami. Known for its open-world setting and sharp take on American culture, the Grand Theft Auto series has previously drawn inspiration from cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

Featured Video

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The road to Doomsday

The re-release of Avengers: Endgame was also intended to build excitement for the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18, 2026. The upcoming film will bring together characters from across the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men and Wakanda franchises.

Robert Downey Jr will return to the MCU, this time as Doctor Doom. The ensemble also includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, late Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto, among others.