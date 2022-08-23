Harry Styles says he didn't know he would ‘hurt’ people by dating Olivia Wilde: 'I just wanted to...'

Singer Harry Styles and his girlfriend, actor Olivia Wilde have been dating since 2020. During a new interview, Harry and Olivia talked about the type of harsh comments they receive on social media about their relationship. Harry said that he feels that people are ‘mean and cruel’ towards Olivia, who often gets trolled online for dating the singer who is 10 years younger to her. Also Read: Harry Styles fan falls from balcony at singer's Scotland concert, survives; witnesses call it 'traumatising'

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Harry said, "It's obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you're at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. That obviously doesn't make me feel good. I just wanted to sing. I didn't want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that."

When questioned about the negativity, Olivia emphasised that only a small portion of Harry's supporters leave harsh comments. The bulk were “really lovely folks.” "What I don't understand about the cruelty you're referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there. I don't personally believe the hateful energy defines his fanbase at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness."

According to Harry, he always discusses with potential love partners early on to prepare them for a possible unfavourable response from some fans. "Can you imagine? Going on a second date with someone and being like, 'OK, there's this corner of the thing, and they're going to say this, and it's going to be really crazy, and they're going to be really mean, and it's not real.... But anyway, what do you want to eat?'"

At the time, it was reported that Olivia restricted her Instagram comments after hundreds of fans left cruel remarks on her photos in which they criticised the two over their age gap, slammed Olivia as 'shameful' and accused her of ‘stealing’ Harry.

Harry and Olivia met on the sets of Don't worry Darling in 2020 and started dating soon after that. The film, which will be released next month and stars Harry, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine, was directed by Olivia. Harry has a minor part in the film.

