In 1974, John Wayne turned down a movie; it went on to become one of the greatest Westerns ever

John Wayne built his reputation as one of Hollywood’s defining Western stars. Yet, in 1974, he declined a role that would go on to become one of the most influential Western comedies ever made.

John Wayne passed on Mel Brooks’ satirical Western Blazing Saddles after calling the script “too dirty.” (X | @Nancy023922191)

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The late actor turned down Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles after reading the script. Brooks has recalled that Wayne enjoyed the screenplay but ultimately decided he could not appear in the film because of its raunchy humor.

The part eventually went to Gene Wilder after actor Gig Young left the production. Wilder’s performance became one of the film’s defining elements as Blazing Saddles earned both commercial success and critical acclaim.

The story resurfaced during a 50th anniversary screening of Blazing Saddles. Brooks revisited his conversation with Wayne and explained why the legendary actor had been his first choice for the role of Jim, also known as the Waco Kid.

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Why did John Wayne reject Blazing Saddles?

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking during the film’s 50th anniversary celebration, Brooks explained that he originally wanted Wayne because he believed an authentic Western icon would strengthen the satire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking during the film’s 50th anniversary celebration, Brooks explained that he originally wanted Wayne because he believed an authentic Western icon would strengthen the satire. {{/usCountry}}

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“I wanted authenticity,” Brooks recalled during the celebration.“I wanted the Waco Kid to actually have been a Western movie actor.”

According to Brooks, Wayne agreed to read the screenplay after praising The Producers, Brooks’ Academy Award-winning debut feature.

After finishing the script, Wayne reportedly told Brooks he laughed throughout it but still declined. “I laughed my ass off, but I couldn’t make it. It’s too dirty,” Brooks recalled Wayne saying.

Instead, the production briefly cast Academy Award winner Gig Young before he collapsed during filming and left the project. Brooks then brought in Gene Wilder, who portrayed Jim, the Waco Kid, opposite Cleavon Little’s Sheriff Bart. The film also starred Slim Pickens, Harvey Korman, Madeline Kahn and David Huddleston.

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The classic: Blazing Saddles

Blazing Saddles came out in 1974. At the time the movie was set in 1874 and blended Western tropes with sharp satire. It targeted racism, political hypocrisy and Hollywood stereotypes. The film follows Bart, a Black sheriff appointed to a frontier town whose racist residents initially reject him but eventually accept him.

Despite initial controversy over its language and subject matter, the comedy became one of Warner Bros.’ biggest hits.

The film earned more than $120 million worldwide and received three Academy Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Madeline Kahn and Best Film Editing.

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Its reputation has continued to grow over the decades.

In June 2026, the American Film Institute updated its “100 Years…100 Laughs” rankings and elevated Blazing Saddles to the No. 1 position among America’s greatest film comedies.