Jennifer Lawrence's baby no. 2 name revealed? Here's why fans think so

Jennifer Lawrence might have let the world in on her new baby’s name - without saying a word. According to People, the 35-year-old was spotted in New York City this week, holding a keychain that drew more attention than her outfit. She was dressed casually in blue jeans, a navy blue T-shirt, sunglasses, and a black bag. Fans think Jennifer Lawrence has dropped a hint about her second son's name.(AFP)

The keychain had two names on it - “Cy,” a nod to her 3-year-old son. The other read “Louie,” which fans immediately linked to her second child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. “Apparently the name of My youngest son is Louie!” a fan account wrote on X.

Life as a family of four

Lawrence and Maroney quietly welcomed their second baby in April. Just weeks later, on March 31, the couple was seen taking a stroll in Manhattan with their newborn, People confirmed at the time.

A source told the outlet that Lawrence was adjusting well to having two kids at home. “Jen's doing well. Being back in that newborn phase with a toddler as well can be overwhelming, but Jen's [got] such a great attitude. She's meant to be a mom,” the insider said.

“She's calm and just goes with the flow. Cooke's a great dad too. They are good at balancing it all together,” the source added.

What motherhood has changed for her

In May, while promoting Die, My Love at the 78th Cannes Film Festival alongside co-star Robert Pattinson, Lawrence spoke candidly about parenthood. “Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible,” she told reporters.

Pattinson, who has a daughter with Suki Waterhouse, agreed: “I think, in the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterward. It's a different kind of energy.”

Lawrence also explained how her two children shape her career decisions. “Not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working - they have taught me,” she said as per People.

“I mean, I didn't know that I could feel so much, and my job has a lot to do with emotions, and they've opened up the world to me,” she added.

Creativity and kids

Reflecting further, the Oscar winner made it clear that parenthood has pushed her to grow both personally and professionally. “They've changed my life, obviously, for the best, and they have changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids, if you want to be an actor,” Lawrence explained.

FAQs:

What is Jennifer Lawrence’s second baby’s name?

Fans believe it is “Louie,” after she was spotted with a keychain bearing the name.

How many children does Jennifer Lawrence have?

She has two sons with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

When did Jennifer Lawrence welcome her second child?

She gave birth earlier in 2024, as confirmed by People.

Who is Jennifer Lawrence’s husband?

She is married to art dealer Cooke Maroney.