Jennifer Lawrence welcomes her second child with husband Cooke Maroney: Report

Actor Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly welcomed her second child with husband-art gallery director Cooke Maroney. Jennifer and Cooke are also parents to their three-year-old son Cy.

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes second child

PEOPLE, citing its sources, reported that Jennifer and Cooke were spotted out for a walk in New York City on Monday following the birth of their baby. The details about the baby are not known yet. The duo tied the knot at the famed Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in October 2019.

Jennifer announced her pregnancy last year

In October last year, Jennifer had announced she was expecting her second baby to Vogue. "Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," Vogue wrote in its caption on Instagram.

A source later confirmed the news to PEOPLE, "She loves being a mom. She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will be 3 when the new baby arrives." She was also spotted outdoors in an oversized button-up and baggy trousers while she stepped out for lunch with Cooke.

When Jennifer spoke about her personal life

Jennifer once jokingly compared her son to a "voodoo doll" in a 2022 Vogue cover story. "I mean the euphoria of Cy is just— Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him, 'I love you so much'," she added.

In 2021, Jennifer appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. On being asked by the host about what did during her long sabbatical, she said, “I just had a ton of sex,” bursting into a fit of laughter while caressing her baby bump. As the host reacted, “Good for you”, Jennifer soon added, “I am joking.” She went on to share, “I cooked a little. The pandemic happened and then I cooked and I cleaned a lot.”

More about Jennifer

Jennifer and Cooke have a home in Manhattan. They also have a home in Beverly Hills. Jennifer is known for films such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, The Hunger Games and the X-Men franchises.