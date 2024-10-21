Menu Explore
Jennifer Lawrence is expecting second child with Cooke Maroney. See pics

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Oct 21, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Jennifer Lawrence married Cooke Maroney in October 2019. They are parents to two-year-old son Cy.

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney are set to welcome their second child. According to People magazine, Jennifer, 34, was spotted showing off her baby bump recently. (Also Read | Michelle Yeoh explains why Jennifer Lawrence handed the best actress Oscar to Emma Stone)

Jennifer Lawrence has a two-year-old son.(Photo: AFP)
Jennifer Lawrence has a two-year-old son.(Photo: AFP)

Jennifer was seen in an oversized button-up and baggy trousers while she stepped out for lunch with Cooke, 40. The couple, who tied the knot in October 2019, are already parents to two-year-old son Cy.

Jennifer, known for films such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, The Hunger Games and the X-Men franchises, once jokingly compared her son to a "voodoo doll" in a 2022 Vogue cover story.

"I mean the euphoria of Cy is just— Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him, 'I love you so much'," she added.

Follow Us On