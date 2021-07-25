Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make romance Insta-offical, share kiss in her 52nd birthday post

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made their relationship Instagram-official. After months of keeping fans guessing, Jennifer removed all shreds of doubt about her status with Ben with an Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer shared a bunch of pictures to mark her 52nd birthday. She was seen on a yacht, wearing an orange bikini, a hat and a floral sarong. However, the last picture was of Ben planting a big kiss on Jennifer's lips. "5 2 … what it do," Jennifer wrote with the pictures.





Jennifer's fans and followers were excited for the latest development in her life. "I mean, if you’re going to Instagram official do it like @jlo," wrote one. "It’s the last pic for me," wrote another person. "I love that you made it official the best way possible," read a comment.

Last week, the duo was photographed together while house hunting. Ben was in the driver's seat and Jen was mapping things out on her phone, navigating him through Santa Monica's busy streets, not too far from where Ben currently stays in the Pacific Palisades.

A source previously told TMZ that while the two have been seen looking for houses together, they do not yet have plans to move in together just yet - and that Ben is just lending a helping hand, but now things look a little different.

Jen and Ben were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding, days before they were set to walk down the aisle and officially split by January 2004.

The singer recently ended her engagement with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben split with actor Ana de Armas in January. Before that, he was married to actor Jennifer Garner for 13 years.

Jen shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with Garner.