Jeremy Renner marks his 'ReBirthday' on second anniversary of snow plough accident: My gratitude list is very long

Welcoming the new year, Hollywood star Jeremy Renner penned a poignant Instagram post to honour his "rebirthday" on the second anniversary of the snowplow accident that nearly killed him. Jeremy Renner celebrates his 'ReBirth' on January 1.

"Happy New Year blessings to you all.... Ringing in my second 'ReBirthday' today I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again. Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder... I literally owe you my life," Renner wrote, expressing gratitude to those who saved his life.

"All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning. I'm so sorry all the haunting images I imprinted on you all (I'll spare you all from the meat grinding images)," he added.

As per People, two years ago, Renner was in critical condition and nearly immobile after being struck and crushed by a seven-ton snowplow at his compound near Reno on January 1, 2024. The area near Renner's mountain vacation home had weathered a blizzard, so the actor – who had hosted family for the holiday – hopped into the vehicle to clear the area and tow his car, which was parked on an icy road.

His nephew, Alex Fries – the son of Renner's sister Kym – was detaching the chain connecting the car to the plow, but Renner couldn't see him and became concerned for his safety. He later said he leaned out of the plow but did not set the parking brake and fell out. Worried it would roll into Fries, he tried to jump back in but got caught underneath the 9-ft.-tall vehicle, which ran over him.

Recalling the mishap, Renner in his note continued, “My gratitude list is very long .... With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and everyone of them), my family never leaving my side , with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles ... I stand strong again. More Open. More Loved. More Connected. And fucking BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH. Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body. I love you ALL.”