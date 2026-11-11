JoBe Cerny, voice of the Pillsbury Doughboy, dies at 78 after Alzheimer’s battle

JoBe Cerny, the actor and voice artist best known as the voice of the cheerful Pillsbury Doughboy in commercials, has died at 78 after battling Alzheimer’s disease. Cerny died on October 30 at his home in Grayslake, Illinois, his family announced.

Voice artist JoBe Cerny, known for bringing the beloved Poppin’ Fresh Pillsbury Doughboy to life has died after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. (X | @MFellipeDias)

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Cerny became widely recognised for voicing Poppin’ Fresh, the iconic Pillsbury Doughboy character known for his high-pitched voice and signature giggle when customers poked his stomach. He continued playing the character for decades and stepped away from the role in 2020.

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Cerny built a diverse career as an actor, producer, director and studio owner. He appeared in films, which include, Somewhere in Time (1980), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) and Road to Perdition (2002).

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Road to Hollywood appearances from Pillsbury commercials

Cerny succeeded earlier Doughboy voice performers Paul Frees and Jeff Bergman, becoming the long-running voice behind one of America’s most recognizable advertising characters.

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{{^usCountry}} In a 2007 interview, Cerny recalled the changing opinions around the character’s future. He said some executives wanted to reduce the Doughboy’s presence, while others later expanded the role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a 2007 interview, Cerny recalled the changing opinions around the character’s future. He said some executives wanted to reduce the Doughboy’s presence, while others later expanded the role. {{/usCountry}}

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“Sometimes [Pillsbury gets] a new executive,” Cerny said. He added that after one executive attempted to remove the character’s voice, the Doughboy eventually returned with more appearances.

The actor also brought his voice talents to several other advertising campaigns. He portrayed the silent “Cheer Man” in Procter & Gamble’s Cheer detergent commercials. He also voiced characters for Raid insecticide and Dow Bathroom Cleaner advertisements.

Cerny also appeared in several popular films throughout his career. His credits included roles in Rent-a-Cop (1987), Mo’ Money (1992), Novocaine (2001) and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003).

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He worked with major stars in projects such as My Best Friend’s Wedding, where he played a tailor, and Road to Perdition, where he portrayed a banker.

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Cerny/American Creative Recording Studio

For more than 30 years, Cerny owned and operated Cerny/American Creative Recording Studio in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The studio produced thousands of projects, commercials, films and audiobooks.

One of his most ambitious achievements was directing The Word of Promise, a 98-hour dramatized audio version of the New King James Version of the Bible called The Word of Promise. The production featured more than 500 actors. Some of the notable names were Jim Caviezel as Jesus, Marisa Tomei as Mary Magdalene, Richard Dreyfuss as Moses and Gary Sinise as David.

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Cerny also adapted episodes of CBS’ The Twilight Zone into radio programs and created new episodes for a podcast series.

Reflecting on his career, Cerny once said he was grateful for a profession that allowed him to transform himself constantly. “I’m lucky, I get to be somebody different every day,” he said. “I’m glad I stuck with my irresponsible decision to have fun.”

Cerny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eileen, sons Tim and Patrick, daughters-in-law Andrea and Lily, and grandchildren Archer and Cleo.