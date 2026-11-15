Johnny Depp bought a 37-acre French estate in 2001 and spent over $10 million renovating it, including a pirate-themed wine cellar

Johnny Depp’s retreat in the French countryside went beyond being a house for the famous person. The actor bought the 37-acre property in 2001 and renovated and refurbished its stone structures over time. A 2015 Los Angeles Times article reported that Depp had spent over $10 million on the property. Johnny Depp arrives at the global premiere of the film "Ebenezer" on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) (AP Photo/Scott A Garfitt)

The property is about 17 miles from Saint-Tropez in southern France. The stone houses on the property are more than two centuries old, giving it the look of a Provençal village. According to the Los Angeles Times, Depp listed the property to the public for sale in 2015 for a price of $26 million.

Village of homes, gardens, and guest rooms There were more than a dozen structures on the estate, including the main house, guest cottages, a chapel, a bar and restaurant, a workshop and garage, and staff quarters. The total living space was 10,760 square feet and included more than 12 bedrooms and bathrooms, according to the Los Angeles Times. Other buildings on the property included the hunter's cottage, Depp's art studio, a children’s playroom, and a gym.

Another major change was Depp’s conversion of a church into a guesthouse. The remaining structures on the property were adapted for modern use while retaining traditional village style. The restaurant building with a professional kitchen became the dining area, while the laundry building and garage were adapted to resemble village commercial spaces. A wagon was also converted to include kitchen and bathroom facilities.

The grounds offered additional features beyond the buildings. The Los Angeles Times described the estate's gently sloping grounds, which included vineyards, olive trees, vegetable gardens, and fountains. Two swimming pools were present, including a beach-style pool with a sand bottom.

As Vanity Fair noted in its 2015 coverage, a skate park on the property had a halfpipe made for Depp’s son. Also, the magazine highlighted the home’s gym and other unique aspects of the house, based on its real estate listing.