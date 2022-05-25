Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss supports him in defamation case against Amber Heard: 'He never pushed me down any stair'

British model Kate Moss, who had dated Johnny Depp, briefly took the witness stand in the defamation battle between Johnny and Amber Heard on Wednesday. Kate had been brought up by Amber earlier in the trial when she claimed Johnny had pushed the model down a staircase when they dated in the 90s. However, in her testimony on Wednesday, Kate denied any such incident ever taking place. Also read: Johnny Depp's lawyers celebrated as Amber Heard mentioned Kate Moss during trial, sources close to actor reveal reason

Johnny is suing Amber in Virginia for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she said she was a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post article in 2018. Amber Heard has countersued for $100 million, arguing that Depp smeared her when his lawyer said her claims were a "hoax." Closing arguments in the case, which is being heard in Virginia, are scheduled for Friday, May 27.

On Wednesday, Johnny's legal team called Kate as a rebuttal witness after Amber had testified about a time she feared Johnny would push her sister down a staircase. She had said she recalled "rumours" of Johnny pushing Kate Moss down a flight of stairs and she slapped Johnny to stop him from harming her sister.

Model Kate Moss is sworn in via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.

Kate, who dated Johnny from 1994 to 1998, testified that she slipped on a staircase and injured her back during a vacation the couple took in Jamaica. She added that Johnny, in fact, rushed to help her, carried her to her room and summoned medical services. "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," said Kate, who appeared via video from England.

Johnny, in earlier testimony, told jurors that he never hit his ex-wife and argued that she was the one who turned violent. Amber has alleged that she was a victim of physical and sexual violence at Johnny's hands during their brief marriage. The pair met in 2011 while filming The Rum Diary and married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized about two years later.

At the centre of the legal case is a December 2018 opinion piece by Amber that appeared in the Washington Post. The article never mentioned Johnny by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear that Amber was referring to him when she said she was "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Johnny lost a libel case less than two years ago against the Sun, a British tabloid, that labeled him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Amber.

(With Reuters input)

