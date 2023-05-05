Keanu Reeves planning to marry girlfriend Alexandra Grant?

Keanu Reeves is planning to marry artist girlfriend Alexandra Grant, as per a report by RadarOnline.com. As per the report, a source said that Keanu was preparing for a low-key summer wedding involving family members and close friends. Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant(Twitter)

“They want to keep the whole thing under wraps, except for family members and a few close friends,” said a source. Notably, the couple’s love affair flourished after their collaboration on a 2011 picture book called Ode to Happiness.

On April 15 this year, Keanu and Alexandra were clicked locking lips at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles. Talking about it, the source said “That’s a good indication the big day is drawing near.”

Recently, Keanu celebrated Alexandra's 50th birthday by throwing a party at a Sonoma winery.

"He invited all of their friends and family and was really excited to celebrate with her," said a source.

"They've both had a crazy few weeks, and this was amazing. Friends hoped he would propose at the party," the source added.

"Keanu's relationship with Alexandra is solid, and they mutually respect and admire each other," said a second source.

"They are very similar in a lot of ways and enjoy the same things. He lived a pretty solitary life for many years, so friends are happy that he has found companionship," said the source.