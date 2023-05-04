‘She’s had enough', was Yellowstone reason behind Kevin Costner's divorce? What happens to the series now?

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner have parted ways and ended their 18-year marriage. As per a report by Fox News Digital, Baumgartner filed for divorce from the "Yellowstone" star on May 1, citing "irreconcilable differences." The date of estrangement was listed as April 11, 2023. Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner (Twitter)

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,"said Costner's representative.

ALSO READ| ‘Pray for Jamie Foxx’: ‘Ailing’ actor's friend pleads with fans while the star still remains hospitalized

"We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," he added.

Few months back, Radar Online.com had reported that Christine Baumgartner had given an ultimatum to her husband to either quit the series or ‘ride into the sunset’. The outlet quoted a friend saying, 'It's (Yellowstone) really knocked a hole in their family life,' further adding that the 'show maybe a mega-hit, producers want it to go on forever! However, Christine wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat, with an insider saying her patience is starting to fray.

"She wants a firm commitment this is his last season — or he might have to hit the dusty trail!" Radar Online reported.

As per reports, Costner and Baumgartner have both filed for joint custody of their three children: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 12. A hearing on the matter will happen on July 5.

The dissolution of marriage comes amid huge success of Costner's drama series "Yellowstone" in which he plays the role of John Dutton. Earlier this year, he received a Golden Globe award for his role in the series.

Meanwhile, fans are worried about Costner's return to "Yellowstone" amid reports about him leaving the series after season 5. There have been reports of alleged beef between Costner and the series co-creator Taylor Sheridan over the actor's filming commitments to the remaining episodes of the current season.

Amid all of this, Costner's attorney, Marty Singer, told ET: "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It's ridiculous -- and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second."

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone,’ and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson was quoted as saying by ET, earlier.

"A Knife and No Coin" came out as the eighth episode in season 5 of "Yellowstone" on January 1, 2023 and since then no filming of forthcoming episodes has happened.